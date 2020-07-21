All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:38 PM

13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive

13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained home with open and airy floor plan, spacious back yard and no rear neighbors. Generous light flows throughout the first floor featuring vaulted ceilings, decorative ledge, fireplace with mantle, and powder room for guests. The updated kitchen opens to the formal dining room with extra space for an island or kitchen table. Newer stainless appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious laundry room flows from kitchen to oversized 2 car garage.Master Retreat, two bedrooms and a second full bath are upstairs. Master features bath with private watering area, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate shower and jet tub. The secondary bedrooms are on the front of the house and share a bathroom. Great opportunity to live on a semi cul-de-sac block with a nice set back off the street. If you appreciate privacy and convenience this is probably your best value in the area. Just minutes from 290, Beltway 8 and Hwy 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have any available units?
13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have?
Some of 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
