13319 Eldridge Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained home with open and airy floor plan, spacious back yard and no rear neighbors. Generous light flows throughout the first floor featuring vaulted ceilings, decorative ledge, fireplace with mantle, and powder room for guests. The updated kitchen opens to the formal dining room with extra space for an island or kitchen table. Newer stainless appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious laundry room flows from kitchen to oversized 2 car garage.Master Retreat, two bedrooms and a second full bath are upstairs. Master features bath with private watering area, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate shower and jet tub. The secondary bedrooms are on the front of the house and share a bathroom. Great opportunity to live on a semi cul-de-sac block with a nice set back off the street. If you appreciate privacy and convenience this is probably your best value in the area. Just minutes from 290, Beltway 8 and Hwy 6.