All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13235 Durbridge Trail Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:26 PM

13235 Durbridge Trail Drive

13235 Durbridge Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13235 Durbridge Trail Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom home quietly nestled on a peaceful street in the Wortham Grove community. Formal entry welcomes you with an attractive leaded glass front door and 2 story ceilings. Impressive floor plan includes formal dining room with an elegant chandelier and upstairs game room. Designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen and breakfast areas. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace with tile surround. Kitchen offers a large breakfast bar, stainless appliances and ample storage. Relaxing master suite is located on the first floor and is complete with dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, walk in closet with built in shelving and tile shower. Fresh paint, new light fixtures, toilets, faucets and new carpet throughout. Residents of this great neighborhood enjoy a community pool, play grounds, private lakes, picnic tables and walking trails. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have any available units?
13235 Durbridge Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have?
Some of 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13235 Durbridge Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13235 Durbridge Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine