13235 Durbridge Trail Drive

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom home quietly nestled on a peaceful street in the Wortham Grove community. Formal entry welcomes you with an attractive leaded glass front door and 2 story ceilings. Impressive floor plan includes formal dining room with an elegant chandelier and upstairs game room. Designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen and breakfast areas. Spacious living room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace with tile surround. Kitchen offers a large breakfast bar, stainless appliances and ample storage. Relaxing master suite is located on the first floor and is complete with dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, walk in closet with built in shelving and tile shower. Fresh paint, new light fixtures, toilets, faucets and new carpet throughout. Residents of this great neighborhood enjoy a community pool, play grounds, private lakes, picnic tables and walking trails. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!