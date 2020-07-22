All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12839 Porter Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12839 Porter Meadow Lane
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:10 AM

12839 Porter Meadow Lane

12839 Porter Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12839 Porter Meadow Lane, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have any available units?
12839 Porter Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have?
Some of 12839 Porter Meadow Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12839 Porter Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12839 Porter Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12839 Porter Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12839 Porter Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12839 Porter Meadow Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine