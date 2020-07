Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room playground pool tennis court

12414 CALICO FALLS Available 08/01/20 AFFORDABLE HOME IN GATED SUBDIVISION WITH RESORT-LIKE AMENITIES! - 4 BEDROOM/3.5 TRENDMAKER HOME IN THE GATED SUBDIVISION OF LAKES ON ELDRIDGE NORTH



FLOORPLAN OFFERS AN OPEN ENTRY WITH HIGH CEILINGS



FORMAL DINING WITH FRENCH DOORS



ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST



DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, FIREPLACE AND DUAL SHOWER



UPSTAIRS GAMEROOM.



BACKYARD WITH EXTENSIVE LANDSCAPING, AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEM, AND PLAY SET.



SUBDIVISION OFFERS POOLS, WALKING TRAILS, PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS, GYM, AND MORE!



LANDLORD CAN DO A LONG TERM LEASE.



(RLNE2646751)