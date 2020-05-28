All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

12128 Arroyo Verde Lane

12128 Arroyo Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12128 Arroyo Verde Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - This Beautiful Trendmaker home has lots of natural light. 4 bed /5 bed, 3/1 bath with large detached garage, carport and lots of off street parking features a lagoon style pool & spa with water feature in a mature landscaped private back yard. Living room, Study with doors / bedroom 5 & Dining room has new engineered wood floors, new fittings in half bath. Large master suite with seating area & fireplace. Spacious game room up with 3 additional bedrooms & two full baths. Kitchen with lots of counter space & cupboards, island, granite counters, electric cook top - Fridge, washer & dryer included in the sale. Two staircases. Convenient to Energy Corridor& City Center. Bus pick up to Awty, Village & British School. 2 area pools, tennis courts, walking paths & gym facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

