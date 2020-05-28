12128 Arroyo Verde Lane

Amenities
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - This Beautiful Trendmaker home has lots of natural light. 4 bed /5 bed, 3/1 bath with large detached garage, carport and lots of off street parking features a lagoon style pool & spa with water feature in a mature landscaped private back yard. Living room, Study with doors / bedroom 5 & Dining room has new engineered wood floors, new fittings in half bath. Large master suite with seating area & fireplace. Spacious game room up with 3 additional bedrooms & two full baths. Kitchen with lots of counter space & cupboards, island, granite counters, electric cook top - Fridge, washer & dryer included in the sale. Two staircases. Convenient to Energy Corridor& City Center. Bus pick up to Awty, Village & British School. 2 area pools, tennis courts, walking paths & gym facilities