12128 Arroyo Verde Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - This Beautiful Trendmaker home has lots of natural light. 4 bed /5 bed, 3/1 bath with large detached garage, carport and lots of off street parking features a lagoon style pool & spa with water feature in a mature landscaped private back yard. Living room, Study with doors / bedroom 5 & Dining room has new engineered wood floors, new fittings in half bath. Large master suite with seating area & fireplace. Spacious game room up with 3 additional bedrooms & two full baths. Kitchen with lots of counter space & cupboards, island, granite counters, electric cook top - Fridge, washer & dryer included in the sale. Two staircases. Convenient to Energy Corridor& City Center. Bus pick up to Awty, Village & British School. 2 area pools, tennis courts, walking paths & gym facilities