11642 Sardis Lake Dr

Cute 3/2 Home Perfectly Located In Tomball - This Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the home you've been waiting for! Built in 2003 with new upgraded Granite Kitchen Counter-Tops, Cabinets and Master Bath. Comes with 2 refrigerators and completely new CoreTec flooring! Outside and Inside repainted to perfection. Relax in the comfort of your own private backyard garden and plant all the fruits and veggies that your heart desires! This Home is A MUST SEE and Wont Last Long! Call to schedule a showing of house today!
(RLNE4549801)