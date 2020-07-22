All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 11642 Sardis Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11642 Sardis Lake Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11642 Sardis Lake Dr

11642 Sardis Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11642 Sardis Lake Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 Home Perfectly Located In Tomball - This Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the home you've been waiting for! Built in 2003 with new upgraded Granite Kitchen Counter-Tops, Cabinets and Master Bath. Comes with 2 refrigerators and completely new CoreTec flooring! Outside and Inside repainted to perfection. Relax in the comfort of your own private backyard garden and plant all the fruits and veggies that your heart desires! This Home is A MUST SEE and Wont Last Long! Call to schedule a showing of house today!

(RLNE4549801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have any available units?
11642 Sardis Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have?
Some of 11642 Sardis Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11642 Sardis Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11642 Sardis Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11642 Sardis Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11642 Sardis Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11642 Sardis Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine