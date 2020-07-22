11414 Flying Geese

Amenities

in unit laundry game room ice maker bathtub carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - If approved applicants move in by January 1, 2019, tenants will receive 1 MONTHS FREE RENT (with 13 month lease)!!! ALL NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! LUXURY PVC WOOD LOOK FLOORING THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS! NEW TILE MASTER BATH! NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS! BRAND NEW TWO-TONE CUSTOM INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT!! Great Rental Home with LOTS of square footage AND Both Formals, Open Kitchen to Breakfast w/ Breakfast Bar, Upstairs Game Room, Kitchen Appliances include Refrigerator/ice maker AND Washer/Dryer Included! Nice Size Secondary Bedrooms, HUGE Master Bedroom that includes Master Bath with Garden tub, Seconds from 99-Grand Parkway, Minutes from HWY 249!!! MUST SEE!



(RLNE4417696)