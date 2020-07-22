All apartments in Harris County
11414 Flying Geese
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11414 Flying Geese

11414 Flying Geese Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11414 Flying Geese Lane, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - If approved applicants move in by January 1, 2019, tenants will receive 1 MONTHS FREE RENT (with 13 month lease)!!! ALL NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! LUXURY PVC WOOD LOOK FLOORING THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS! NEW TILE MASTER BATH! NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS! BRAND NEW TWO-TONE CUSTOM INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT!! Great Rental Home with LOTS of square footage AND Both Formals, Open Kitchen to Breakfast w/ Breakfast Bar, Upstairs Game Room, Kitchen Appliances include Refrigerator/ice maker AND Washer/Dryer Included! Nice Size Secondary Bedrooms, HUGE Master Bedroom that includes Master Bath with Garden tub, Seconds from 99-Grand Parkway, Minutes from HWY 249!!! MUST SEE!

(RLNE4417696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 Flying Geese have any available units?
11414 Flying Geese doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11414 Flying Geese have?
Some of 11414 Flying Geese's amenities include in unit laundry, game room, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Flying Geese currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Flying Geese is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 Flying Geese pet-friendly?
No, 11414 Flying Geese is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11414 Flying Geese offer parking?
No, 11414 Flying Geese does not offer parking.
Does 11414 Flying Geese have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11414 Flying Geese offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 Flying Geese have a pool?
No, 11414 Flying Geese does not have a pool.
Does 11414 Flying Geese have accessible units?
No, 11414 Flying Geese does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 Flying Geese have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 Flying Geese does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11414 Flying Geese have units with air conditioning?
No, 11414 Flying Geese does not have units with air conditioning.
