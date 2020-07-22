All apartments in Harris County
11246 Chelsea Oak St

11246 Chelsea Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

11246 Chelsea Oak Street, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built-in 2008, this Houston two-story offers a fireplace, master bathroom with separate tub and tile-surround shower and sitting vanity, den, backyard patio, and a two-car garage.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5593193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St have any available units?
11246 Chelsea Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 11246 Chelsea Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
11246 Chelsea Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11246 Chelsea Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 11246 Chelsea Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 11246 Chelsea Oak St offers parking.
Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11246 Chelsea Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St have a pool?
No, 11246 Chelsea Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St have accessible units?
No, 11246 Chelsea Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11246 Chelsea Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11246 Chelsea Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11246 Chelsea Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

