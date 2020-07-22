11246 Chelsea Oak St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Built-in 2008, this Houston two-story offers a fireplace, master bathroom with separate tub and tile-surround shower and sitting vanity, den, backyard patio, and a two-car garage.



Rental Terms:



$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5593193)