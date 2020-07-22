11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

This lovely 4 bed 2.5 bath home is a remarkable find! Upon entry you are greeted by an elegant formal dining room with direct kitchen access; it's an entertainer's dream come true! After passing through the entryway you come to a large family room featuring hardwood laminate floors, a soaring 2-story ceiling, a cozy tile-fronted fireplace & a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the classic kitchen equipped with tile flooring & backsplash, laminate countertops, a serving bar & cabinets that provide ample storage space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a beautiful bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile floors, a walk-in closet, a whirlpool soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a substantial game room and all 3 secondary bedrooms! The home also has a large backyard with an open patio & plenty of green space for your favorite outdoor activities! Don't miss out!