Harris County, TX
11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:40 PM

11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive

11235 Stoney Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11235 Stoney Meadow Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
This lovely 4 bed 2.5 bath home is a remarkable find! Upon entry you are greeted by an elegant formal dining room with direct kitchen access; it's an entertainer's dream come true! After passing through the entryway you come to a large family room featuring hardwood laminate floors, a soaring 2-story ceiling, a cozy tile-fronted fireplace & a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the classic kitchen equipped with tile flooring & backsplash, laminate countertops, a serving bar & cabinets that provide ample storage space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a beautiful bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile floors, a walk-in closet, a whirlpool soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a substantial game room and all 3 secondary bedrooms! The home also has a large backyard with an open patio & plenty of green space for your favorite outdoor activities! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have any available units?
11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive offers parking.
Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive has a pool.
Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11235 STONEY MEADOW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
