All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 10519 Golden Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
10519 Golden Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10519 Golden Meadow Drive

10519 Golden Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10519 Golden Meadow Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for Immediate Occupancy. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Convenient location close to Beltway 8, 290 & 249. Zoned to highly rated Cy-Fair ISD. NEW CARPET installed Jan 2019! NEW INTERIOR PAINT! New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home. One story home on cul-de-sac street with three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The formal dining connects to the kitchen. Kitchen has a lot of space for the chef in the family. The breakfast room has bay windows sitting area. Wet bar by the cozy fireplace and a sizable family room completes your new rental home. Come and check out this lovely home and experience the Harvest Bend living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have any available units?
10519 Golden Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have?
Some of 10519 Golden Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10519 Golden Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10519 Golden Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10519 Golden Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10519 Golden Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10519 Golden Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine