10519 Golden Meadow Drive

Amenities
Ready for Immediate Occupancy. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Convenient location close to Beltway 8, 290 & 249. Zoned to highly rated Cy-Fair ISD. NEW CARPET installed Jan 2019! NEW INTERIOR PAINT! New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home. One story home on cul-de-sac street with three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The formal dining connects to the kitchen. Kitchen has a lot of space for the chef in the family. The breakfast room has bay windows sitting area. Wet bar by the cozy fireplace and a sizable family room completes your new rental home. Come and check out this lovely home and experience the Harvest Bend living.