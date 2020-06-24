All apartments in Harris County
10434 Early Square Court

10434 Early Square Court
Location

10434 Early Square Court, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home on corner lot! This one story boast wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout, making it easy to match and d??cor! The open concept kitchen offers granite countertops, island and generous cabinet space! Breakfast bar seamlessly adjoins the kitchen to the family room! Sizeable master suite! Master bathroom features double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower! All this in a peaceful community!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 Early Square Court have any available units?
10434 Early Square Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10434 Early Square Court have?
Some of 10434 Early Square Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 Early Square Court currently offering any rent specials?
10434 Early Square Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 Early Square Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10434 Early Square Court is pet friendly.
Does 10434 Early Square Court offer parking?
No, 10434 Early Square Court does not offer parking.
Does 10434 Early Square Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10434 Early Square Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 Early Square Court have a pool?
No, 10434 Early Square Court does not have a pool.
Does 10434 Early Square Court have accessible units?
No, 10434 Early Square Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 Early Square Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10434 Early Square Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10434 Early Square Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10434 Early Square Court does not have units with air conditioning.
