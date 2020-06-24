10434 Early Square Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home on corner lot! This one story boast wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout, making it easy to match and d??cor! The open concept kitchen offers granite countertops, island and generous cabinet space! Breakfast bar seamlessly adjoins the kitchen to the family room! Sizeable master suite! Master bathroom features double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower! All this in a peaceful community!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Contact us to schedule a showing.