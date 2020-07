Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Did not flood during Harvey. Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with large fenced yard. Lovely remodel featuring vaulted living room and laminate flooring and tile throughout entertainment areas. Master with walk in closet and enclosed shower with skylight. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Island kitchen with granite, stone and stainless steel appliances. Gated front entrance. Beautiful and bright with open floor plan. Ready for immediate move in.