3 BED, 2 BATH home with living room, kitchen, and dining area conveniently located in the well established Silverstone Subdivision. Living area has a brick wood burning fireplace. New paint and new neutral gray wood tile in dining area and kitchen. This home has a 2 car attached garage. Large fenced in backyard. Zoned to Katy ISD.