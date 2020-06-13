Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM

123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,615
2296 sqft
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
306 Blackfoot
306 Blackfoot Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1955 sqft
306 Blackfoot Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 Story 3 bedrooms 2.75 baths in a Cul-de-sac! - Stunning property with ample living space. Features a sunken living room, 2 dining areas, living room & master suite with fireplaces.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
115 Lone Shadow
115 Lone Shadow Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3033 sqft
115 Lone Shadow Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Mountain Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 BOULDER RUN
1114 Boulder Run, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1527 sqft
1114 BOULDER RUN Available 08/03/20 Unique style 3-Bedroom Home In Harker Heights - (RLNE3793955)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/08/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
520 Arapaho Dr
520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2124 sqft
520 Arapaho Dr Available 08/07/20 520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights - This stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Harker Heights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1804 Volley Ln
1804 Volley Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1747 sqft
Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!! Spacious home located in Harker Heights. This gorgeous property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1508 sqft
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2203 Creek Drive
2203 Creek Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2358 sqft
2203 Creek Drive Available 07/15/20 LARGE 4 BR IN HARKER HEIGHTS! BRAND NEW LISTING!! - Fantastic four bedroom home in Harker Heights with two living areas and two dining areas! Over 2300 square feet all on one floor! Summer days will never be the

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1794 sqft
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
919 Mustang Trl
919 Mustang Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2186 sqft
This= 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
907 End O Trl
907 End O Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
709 Fawn Trl
709 Fawn Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1931 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Dual Oven - Microwave - Antique Chandelier - Double

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
101 Harvest Loop
101 Harvest Loop, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car side entry garage / Corner lot Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3104 Valley Oaks Circle
3104 Valley Oaks Cir, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1643 sqft
Enjoy quiet country living tucked away in Harker Heights! This beautifully maintained, and upgraded home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus an office! With a large outdoor patio, and mature trees, you're sure to love the outdoor peace and

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
3023 Sun Dance Drive
3023 Sun Dance Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2550 sqft
Amazing three bedroom! This two story home features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
607 Arapaho Drive
607 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Terrific three bedroom in need of new renters! For starters, this home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a tiled entryway and French doors leading to the formal dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
712 Bighorn Drive
712 Bighorn Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Corner lot fully fenced with a RV Pad in the backyard pre-wired for 220. This home features a fireplace, granite counter tops, Washer and Dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2014 Rain Dance Loop
2014 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2192 sqft
2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1809 Pontotoc Trace
1809 Pontotoc Trce, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
3496 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 1 mile of Harker Heights

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7700 Blue Nile Drive
7700 Blue Nile Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1555 sqft
7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harker Heights, TX

Finding an apartment in Harker Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

