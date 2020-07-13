/
apartments with pool
20 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with pool
9 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
9 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
11 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$644
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
8 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
1 Unit Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
1 Unit Available
101 East Elms Road
101 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$915
1216 sqft
This is a Lease to Purchase home. Rent the home and get Credits to Owning! Deposit $1830 (goes towards Down payment) Rent $915 Pet $200 no pet rent Application $35 (per person) The home is available for move-in Washer dryer connections.
1 Unit Available
3407 Rusack Dr
3407 Rusack Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
3407 Rusack Dr Available 07/17/20 3407 Rusack Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This beautiful features a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, dining area and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
Jasper Heights
605 Lydia Dr
605 Lydia Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2293 sqft
605 Lydia Dr Available 09/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: September 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Jasper Heights Schools: Clifton Elementary School Nolan Middle School Killeen High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total
1 Unit Available
3504 Castleton Drive
3504 Castleton Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2563 sqft
Gorgeous four bedroom! This beautiful home has tons of great features. For starters, the spacious livingroom features a lovely fireplace and wood flooring. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, recessed lighting and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
3402 Lorne Dr
3402 Lorne Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1667 sqft
Features: All appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, bonus room, fenced back yard with sprinkler system, 2 car garage. Bonus: Access to the HOA community pool, splash pad, park, gym and a block away is a park with walking trails.
Results within 10 miles of Harker Heights
9 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
3432 Briana Dr 35
3432 Briana Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
LAKEVIEW MHP - Property Id: 309728 RICH DARK WOOD TONES THROUGHOUT HOUSE ADD CHARM TO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, A MASTER BATH YOU CAN SWIM IN AND SPACIOUS ROOMS ABOUND. A TRULY BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE.
1 Unit Available
706 Arrowhead
706 Arrowhead Dr, Salado, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2890 sqft
In ground Pool is a salt water pool 9 station sprinkler system
