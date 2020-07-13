Apartment List
/
TX
/
harker heights
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
9 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
9 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
11 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$644
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.

1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
101 East Elms Road
101 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$915
1216 sqft
This is a Lease to Purchase home. Rent the home and get Credits to Owning! Deposit $1830 (goes towards Down payment) Rent $915 Pet $200 no pet rent Application $35 (per person) The home is available for move-in Washer dryer connections.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3407 Rusack Dr
3407 Rusack Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
3407 Rusack Dr Available 07/17/20 3407 Rusack Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This beautiful features a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, dining area and spacious living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jasper Heights
605 Lydia Dr
605 Lydia Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2293 sqft
605 Lydia Dr Available 09/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: September 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Jasper Heights Schools: Clifton Elementary School Nolan Middle School Killeen High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3504 Castleton Drive
3504 Castleton Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2563 sqft
Gorgeous four bedroom! This beautiful home has tons of great features. For starters, the spacious livingroom features a lovely fireplace and wood flooring. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, recessed lighting and stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3402 Lorne Dr
3402 Lorne Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1667 sqft
Features: All appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, bonus room, fenced back yard with sprinkler system, 2 car garage. Bonus: Access to the HOA community pool, splash pad, park, gym and a block away is a park with walking trails.
Results within 10 miles of Harker Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Briana Dr 35
3432 Briana Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
LAKEVIEW MHP - Property Id: 309728 RICH DARK WOOD TONES THROUGHOUT HOUSE ADD CHARM TO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, A MASTER BATH YOU CAN SWIM IN AND SPACIOUS ROOMS ABOUND. A TRULY BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
706 Arrowhead
706 Arrowhead Dr, Salado, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2890 sqft
In ground Pool is a salt water pool 9 station sprinkler system

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarker Heights 3 BedroomsHarker Heights Apartments with Balcony
Harker Heights Apartments with GarageHarker Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarker Heights Apartments with ParkingHarker Heights Apartments with Pool
Harker Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerHarker Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarker Heights Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College