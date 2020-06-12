/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wiley Dr
2601 Wiley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 living and 1 dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2510 Hidden Valley Dr
2510 Hidden Valley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1362 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Patio, and Fenced Yard. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1710 Windward Drive
1710 Windward Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
6360 sqft
Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3403 Atkinson Avenue
3403 Atkinson Avenue, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1134 sqft
Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
Results within 10 miles of Harker Heights
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
1528 Kal Ct
1528 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and spacious bathrooms with tubs in both.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Lonesome Dove
1 Unit Available
3805 Woodrow Drive
3805 Woodrow Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
886 sqft
This lovely Town home AVAILABLE JULY 3RD, offers recently updated flooring downstairs, and spacious bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the fully fenced in shared yard, maintenance free! This location is close to shopping, fort hood, and 190!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
