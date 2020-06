Amenities

408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/08/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all. Front yard has an abundance of gorgeous oak trees that will provide plenty of shade. Yard is equipped with sprinkler system. Privacy fenced back yard with covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener. Entryway features ceramic tile. Formal dining room with French doors. Living room features fireplace and dual ceiling fans with French doors leading to the back yard. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms. The large master bedroom features its own fireplace and the master bathroom features a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closets.



No Cats Allowed



