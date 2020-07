Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This home is listed in the family friendly neighborhood of Skipcha Mountains in Harker Heights . Its a 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 3 living, 2 dining which offer plenty of space for the family in 3367 square feet.

This property is available July 1 2020. This home is listed in the family friendly neighborhood of Skipcha Mountains in Harker Heights . Its a 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 3 living, 2 dining which offer plenty of space for the family in 3367 square feet.