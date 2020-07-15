/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 AM
26 Studio Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$722
327 sqft
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
616 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
44 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,095
556 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$990
761 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,040
603 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$982
700 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,010
540 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
13 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$790
510 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,399
901 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
34 Units Available
Linwood
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
505 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
17 Units Available
Jennings South
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,129
605 sqft
Come home to South 400 Apartments in Ft. Worth, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
144 Units Available
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,076
543 sqft
A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,155
519 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
633 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
11 Units Available
Jennings South
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
14 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,160
546 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Results within 10 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
5 Units Available
Ridglea
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
615 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Cultural District
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,204
601 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaltom City 3 BedroomsHaltom City Accessible ApartmentsHaltom City Apartments under $800Haltom City Apartments with BalconyHaltom City Apartments with GarageHaltom City Apartments with GymHaltom City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaltom City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHaltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Apartments with PoolHaltom City Apartments with Washer-DryerHaltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly PlacesHaltom City Studio Apartments
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX