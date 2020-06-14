163 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX with gym
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 33
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 65
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 45
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 13
As astonishing as it might sound, there was actually a Garden of Eden in north Texas! Well, at least that's what the Cheney-Sanders family thought when they moved there in the 1840s. Filled with sparkling streams, refreshing natural springs and abundant orchards, Major Cheney named the area, that is now a historic district within Haltom City, the Garden of Eden!
With a population of 43,376 residents and growing, Haltom City is a stunningly beautiful suburb five miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. Officially incorporated in July of 1969, Haltom City gradually enfolded Meadow Oaks, Oak Knoll, East Ridge and Garden of Eden into it's boundaries. Because of that growth and incorporation, Haltom City is one of north Texas' most treasured and visually stunning communities! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Haltom City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.