Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
3460 Edith Ln.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:12 PM
3460 Edith Ln.
3460 Edith Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3460 Edith Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application is on our website at www.txurbandoors.com and fee is paid there as well ($50 per adult). Deposit starts at $1400 and goes up if you have pets or problems on your application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3460 Edith Ln. have any available units?
3460 Edith Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
Is 3460 Edith Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Edith Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Edith Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 Edith Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3460 Edith Ln. offer parking?
No, 3460 Edith Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3460 Edith Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Edith Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Edith Ln. have a pool?
No, 3460 Edith Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Edith Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3460 Edith Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Edith Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 Edith Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 Edith Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3460 Edith Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
