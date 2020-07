Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Unique opportunity to lease an executive home. All the bells and whistles. master down plus a second en-suite bedroom down. Three more bedrooms, all en-suite, upstairs. Downstairs media room and upstairs game room. Three car garage and a great yard that backs to a greenbelt. Cul-de-sac street , so very little traffic.