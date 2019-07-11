All apartments in Hackberry
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:52 PM

12801 Feathering Drive

12801 Feathering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12801 Feathering Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large living room and kitchen. The perfect home for entertaining. Lovely eat in kitchen and an open breakfast bar to the living room as well. Large master with HUGE walk-in closet. Three nice sized secondary bedrooms with new carpets and ceiling fans. Fresh new trendy paint color brighten the space along with new granite, stainless steel appliances, and designer back splash! This beautiful home is walking distance to the lake, parks, and the community pool. Located close to DNT, shopping, and dinning. Home owner has offered to covering the expense of the lawn maintenance for the tenant taking away the hassle for the next lucky tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Feathering Drive have any available units?
12801 Feathering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 12801 Feathering Drive have?
Some of 12801 Feathering Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Feathering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Feathering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Feathering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12801 Feathering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 12801 Feathering Drive offer parking?
No, 12801 Feathering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12801 Feathering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Feathering Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Feathering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12801 Feathering Drive has a pool.
Does 12801 Feathering Drive have accessible units?
No, 12801 Feathering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Feathering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 Feathering Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12801 Feathering Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12801 Feathering Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

