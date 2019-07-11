12801 Feathering Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large living room and kitchen. The perfect home for entertaining. Lovely eat in kitchen and an open breakfast bar to the living room as well. Large master with HUGE walk-in closet. Three nice sized secondary bedrooms with new carpets and ceiling fans. Fresh new trendy paint color brighten the space along with new granite, stainless steel appliances, and designer back splash! This beautiful home is walking distance to the lake, parks, and the community pool. Located close to DNT, shopping, and dinning. Home owner has offered to covering the expense of the lawn maintenance for the tenant taking away the hassle for the next lucky tenant!