12721 Skeeter Drive

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lowest rent in this neighborhood! Frisco Address, Little Elm ISD! Single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located near Lewisville Lake at Hidden Cove area. Minutes driving to Hidden Cove resort and Marina. Easy access to Shopping, Fine Dinning and highway 121 and North Dallas Tollway. Walking distance to Community playground and pool. House has upgraded with 16X16 inches ceramic tiles in Kitchen and bathrooms, tile backsplash in Kitchen and laminated flooring in entrance and living area. Pet is case by case. Must see it! You can not find at this rental price in the area.