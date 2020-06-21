Rent Calculator
Groves, TX
4821 Sue Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX 77619
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4821 Sue Ave have any available units?
4821 Sue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Groves, TX
.
What amenities does 4821 Sue Ave have?
Some of 4821 Sue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4821 Sue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Sue Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Sue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Sue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Sue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Sue Ave does offer parking.
Does 4821 Sue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4821 Sue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Sue Ave have a pool?
No, 4821 Sue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Sue Ave have accessible units?
No, 4821 Sue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Sue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 Sue Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 Sue Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4821 Sue Ave has units with air conditioning.
