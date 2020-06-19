All apartments in Greenville
3304 Star
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

3304 Star

3304 Star Street · (903) 455-6614
Location

3304 Star Street, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 Star · Avail. Jun 22

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply for this property!!
Cute three bedroom, one bath home with one car GARAGE space, central heat and air, an electric stove, washer/dryer connections, and a large fenced in yard. Great location and in Bowie Elementary!
CH: Gas - Hot Water Heater: Gas - Stove: Electric
Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply for this property!!

(RLNE1887555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Star have any available units?
3304 Star has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3304 Star have?
Some of 3304 Star's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Star currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Star isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Star pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Star is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Star offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Star does offer parking.
Does 3304 Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Star have a pool?
No, 3304 Star does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Star have accessible units?
No, 3304 Star does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Star have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3304 Star has units with air conditioning.
