Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range

3304 Star Available 06/22/20 3304 Star-House

Cute three bedroom, one bath home with one car GARAGE space, central heat and air, an electric stove, washer/dryer connections, and a large fenced in yard. Great location and in Bowie Elementary!

CH: Gas - Hot Water Heater: Gas - Stove: Electric

(RLNE1887555)