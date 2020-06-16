1428 Jackson Run

Amenities

1428 Jacksons Run - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online.

This is a very nice three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage. Includes central heat and air, electric range,microwave, disposal, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections, patio, and a fenced in backyard that is just minutes away from L-3. All Electric - Elementary: Travis

