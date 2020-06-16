All apartments in Greenville
1428 Jackson Run

1428 Jackson's Run · (903) 455-6614
Location

1428 Jackson's Run, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1428 Jackson Run · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1428 Jacksons Run - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online.
This is a very nice three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage. Includes central heat and air, electric range,microwave, disposal, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections, patio, and a fenced in backyard that is just minutes away from L-3. All Electric - Elementary: Travis
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online.

(RLNE2773090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Jackson Run have any available units?
1428 Jackson Run has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1428 Jackson Run have?
Some of 1428 Jackson Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Jackson Run currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Jackson Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Jackson Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Jackson Run is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Jackson Run offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Jackson Run does offer parking.
Does 1428 Jackson Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Jackson Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Jackson Run have a pool?
No, 1428 Jackson Run does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Jackson Run have accessible units?
No, 1428 Jackson Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Jackson Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Jackson Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Jackson Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1428 Jackson Run has units with air conditioning.
