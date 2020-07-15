2931 Preston Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional style architecture, featuring a brick-stone façade, enhanced setting, featuring an auto court surrounded by lush landscaping, creating an elegant entry into this home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study, open living, dining, and kitchen provide beautiful views to a fenced yard, large utility room and a 2 car garage. This home boasts an 8 ft custom entry door, paneled interior doors, and extensive woodwork throughout. The master suite features his & her walk-in closets, separate shower and garden tub. Designer finishes throughout the home with bronze decorative hanging chandeliers and recessed lighting. Over 2,700 sq.ft., ample storage and much more…