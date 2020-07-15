All apartments in Grayson County
2931 Preston Club Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:44 AM

2931 Preston Club Drive

2931 Preston Club Drive · (210) 833-8137
Location

2931 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX 75092

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2810 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional style architecture, featuring a brick-stone façade, enhanced setting, featuring an auto court surrounded by lush landscaping, creating an elegant entry into this home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study, open living, dining, and kitchen provide beautiful views to a fenced yard, large utility room and a 2 car garage. This home boasts an 8 ft custom entry door, paneled interior doors, and extensive woodwork throughout. The master suite features his & her walk-in closets, separate shower and garden tub. Designer finishes throughout the home with bronze decorative hanging chandeliers and recessed lighting. Over 2,700 sq.ft., ample storage and much more…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

