/
/
bryan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:39 AM
27 Apartments for rent in Bryan County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
4 Units Available
Parkridge Apartment
815 Gerlach Dr, Durant, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$730
1110 sqft
Welcome Home to PARKRIDGE APARTMENTS
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 BRIARWOOD AVE - A4
1201 Briarwood Avenue, Durant, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
741 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1201 BRIARWOOD AVE - A4 in Durant. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bryan County
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Circle Drive
22 Circle Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Here is the 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home you have been waiting for! Freshly updated and remodeled. You will love the gas cook top in the kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
205 W Main Street
205 West Main Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
A LOFT FOR LEASE! This beautiful 2700 SF Luxury Loft, in Historic Downtown Denison features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Large Master, 580 SF, has walkout covered balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
305 W Johnson Street
305 W Johnson St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1904 sqft
Newly built rustic style 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom home! Home features beautiful concrete stained floors throughout kitchen, living, dining and bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1109 Oak Ridge Drive
1109 Oak Ridge Drive, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
913 sqft
Newly remodeled 2-1. Hardwood floors, new paint, new kitchen stove, new bathroom fixtures. Has eating area in the kitchen. Formal dining or office next to living room. Home is ready to occupy. Owner is related to agent
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2616 Flora Lane
2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
617 W Gandy Street
617 West Gandy Street, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Two bedroom upstairs has just been fully renovated has 2 large bedrooms and two bathrooms with showers. Located 2 blocks from downtown Denison. Vouchers accepted. Has back and front entrance to the unit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2825 W Washington Street
2825 W Washington St, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2041 sqft
Home built in 2019, 4 bedroom home minutes from shopping, restaurants and lake Texoma. Full sprinkler system, fenced in yard, granite kitchen counter tops, wood flooring, garage door openers, raised ceilings, spacious closets and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4025 Crescent Valley Circle
4025 Crescent Valley Cir, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2105 sqft
Gorgeous curb appeal nestled in a quiet safe cul-de-sac. Step into a clean, light and bright 1-story home with a welcoming oversized family room, vaulted ceilings, 5-star kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
626 W Crawford Street
626 West Crawford Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice fully updated 2-2 centrally located in Denison. Wood plank floors with carpet in bedrooms. This is a must see wont last long.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
720 E Chestnut Street
720 East Chestnut Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Fully remodeled! New electric, plumbing, HVAC, water heater, flooring, faucets. Huge yard! New appliances!
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 w chase st
1006 Chase St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
823 sqft
Newly rehabbed, quiet neighborhood, denison - Property Id: 310760 Rehab will be complete by 7/15 Photos will come soon. 2 or 3 bedrooms depending on how the back room is used. Big front porch and big back yard with brick grill.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
520 E Hanna St
520 East Hanna Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! 3/1 in Denison close to CITY! - Property Id: 309028 3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood floors close to the city, but country setting!. It is conveniently located just off Highway 69 in East Denison in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2400 S Barrett Ave
2400 South Barrett Avenue, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
172 Coushatta Drive
172 Coushatta Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Unique dome home on one acre with detached garage. Master bedroom upstairs with private bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Peaceful setting close to shopping and freeway and new Denison High School.
Results within 10 miles of Bryan County
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
7 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
16 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
130 Knob Hill Loop
130 Knob Hill Loop, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1214 sqft
Totally Renovated. 3 br 1 ba attached garage, covered back porch. Amazing open living concept. A must see! Owner is related to agent
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3113 S Fm 131
3113 Fm 131, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1669 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath fully remodeled from foundation to roof! New flooring, appliances, cabinets, light fixtures, countertops, paint. New HVAC and water heater. Kitchen is open to dining and living. Huge lot!
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4908 Indio Lane
4908 Indio Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1583 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home with all new flooring, new paint. Open floorplan. Updated kitchen. Granite countertops and updated bathrooms. Modern hard surface flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Great floorplan. Will not last long.
1 of 3
Last updated August 27 at 10:46 PM
1 Unit Available
3910 Belle Maison Court
3910 Belle Avenue, Denison, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3002 sqft
New construction, gated community, 5 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, transitional style home with quartz countertops throughout , stainless appliances , Martin High school district with top schools in Arlington! 2-Year lease is minimum.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bryan County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXDenison, TXDurant, OKParis, TXVan Alstyne, TXCelina, TXAnna, TX