Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

107 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Grapevine, TX

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
982 sqft
Exceptional Living, IN THE HEART OF GRAPEVINE. Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood, Cobblestone Village boasts the best location in Grapevine, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
14 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
33 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
4 Units Available
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timberline Condos in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grapevine
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Last updated July 2 at 08:10pm
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,077
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Results within 5 miles of Grapevine
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
$985
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
90 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
22 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
39 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!

July 2020 Grapevine Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Grapevine Rent Report. Grapevine rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grapevine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Grapevine rents declined moderately over the past month

Grapevine rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Grapevine stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,340 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Grapevine's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Grapevine over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Grapevine rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Grapevine, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Grapevine is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Grapevine's median two-bedroom rent of $1,340 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Grapevine fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grapevine than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Grapevine.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

