Newer Construction Custom Home in Gated Community of Abes Landing near Lake Granbury. Three or Four bedroom or office (that has a closet) with amazing upgrades and custom finishes throughout! Coffered ceilings in kitchen and family room; crown moldings; granite counter tops throughout; custom cabinets; decorative lighting and beautiful floors. The bay windows allow lots of natural light and the community features a community pool, club house and play ground