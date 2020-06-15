2306 Marseilles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities. Home has all the current designer colors and the most up to date finishes Hand scraped hardwood floors, plantation shutters, walk-in pantry. 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath, Study, Dining Room and Game Room. Master Bedroom on first floor, 2 Bedrooms, Bath and Game Room on second floor. Covered porch off back with a view of terraced landscaping for your privacy. Priced to sell quick! NEW ROOF and NEW AC UNITS A MUST SEE!!!