Granbury, TX
2306 Marseilles Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2306 Marseilles Court

2306 Marseilles Ct · (817) 903-3352
Location

2306 Marseilles Ct, Granbury, TX 76048

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2733 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities. Home has all the current designer colors and the most up to date finishes Hand scraped hardwood floors, plantation shutters, walk-in pantry. 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath, Study, Dining Room and Game Room. Master Bedroom on first floor, 2 Bedrooms, Bath and Game Room on second floor. Covered porch off back with a view of terraced landscaping for your privacy. Priced to sell quick! NEW ROOF and NEW AC UNITS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Marseilles Court have any available units?
2306 Marseilles Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2306 Marseilles Court have?
Some of 2306 Marseilles Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Marseilles Court currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Marseilles Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Marseilles Court pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Marseilles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granbury.
Does 2306 Marseilles Court offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Marseilles Court does offer parking.
Does 2306 Marseilles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Marseilles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Marseilles Court have a pool?
No, 2306 Marseilles Court does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Marseilles Court have accessible units?
No, 2306 Marseilles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Marseilles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Marseilles Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Marseilles Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2306 Marseilles Court has units with air conditioning.
