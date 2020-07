Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath stone and brick home located right off of 144 in Lake Forest. Featuring an open concept and split floorplan, this home has lots of possibilities. There are plenty of cabinets in the kitchen with granite countertops. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with his and her closets, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Extra bedrooms are a good size with walk-in closets. From a privacy fenced backyard to a 2 car garage, this home has it all.