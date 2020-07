Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lake Front property that has been completely renovated and remodeled with all new Stainless Steele appliances, granite counters, and premium flooring. TWO covered patios that offer beautiful unencumbered views of Lake Granbury. Each unit is about 300 yards from The Square and about 70 steps down the walkway to a boat slip from your back door. You can't FIND this ANYWHERE! This unit is minutes from everything. Each unit also comes with two parking spaces. Also, boat slip available for rental.