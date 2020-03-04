308 Moses Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a full bath & game room. Downstairs is a Master bed, master bath & guest bedroom with additional full bath. Master has spacious master bath with California closet. Separate study, formal dining, breakfast nook, 42 inch kitchen cabinets with granite, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Large windows in the living room overlook the wooded area in the back yard which includes a covered patio, deck, fire pit & gate to the wooded area & creek. Property goes past the fence & all the way to the creek.