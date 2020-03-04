All apartments in Glenn Heights
308 Moses Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

308 Moses Drive

308 Moses Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

308 Moses Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a full bath & game room. Downstairs is a Master bed, master bath & guest bedroom with additional full bath. Master has spacious master bath with California closet. Separate study, formal dining, breakfast nook, 42 inch kitchen cabinets with granite, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Large windows in the living room overlook the wooded area in the back yard which includes a covered patio, deck, fire pit & gate to the wooded area & creek. Property goes past the fence & all the way to the creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Moses Drive have any available units?
308 Moses Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 308 Moses Drive have?
Some of 308 Moses Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Moses Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Moses Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Moses Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Moses Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 308 Moses Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Moses Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Moses Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Moses Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Moses Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Moses Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Moses Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Moses Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Moses Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Moses Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Moses Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Moses Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

