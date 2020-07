Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home recently updated with newly installed appliances, carpet, paint. Ready for new tenant to enjoy the luxury of this brick home in an established neighborhood. All appliacants 18 & older must complete app and pay $35 app fee. Must use our forms. Don't miss this beautiful home with an easy commute to I-35 North or South.