1610 Buoy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

This stylish residence is nestled in an established subdivision with community pond and child play area. The home boasts an open concept floor plan with a gracious sized family room with wood floors and ample natural light, a welcoming kitchen with granite countertops, dining area, two bathrooms, four bedrooms, and a flex room off the spacious foyer that can be used as a formal living or dining, or a study. The backyard is very spacious and features a sports multi purpose court. Parking is ample with a spacious two car garage. This beauty is conveniently located near highways, shops, and schools. The Glenn Heights DART park and ride station is ideal for those who work anywhere in the metroplex.