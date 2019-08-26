All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM

1610 Buoy Drive

1610 Buoy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Buoy Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stylish residence is nestled in an established subdivision with community pond and child play area. The home boasts an open concept floor plan with a gracious sized family room with wood floors and ample natural light, a welcoming kitchen with granite countertops, dining area, two bathrooms, four bedrooms, and a flex room off the spacious foyer that can be used as a formal living or dining, or a study. The backyard is very spacious and features a sports multi purpose court. Parking is ample with a spacious two car garage. This beauty is conveniently located near highways, shops, and schools. The Glenn Heights DART park and ride station is ideal for those who work anywhere in the metroplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Buoy Drive have any available units?
1610 Buoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1610 Buoy Drive have?
Some of 1610 Buoy Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Buoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Buoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Buoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Buoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1610 Buoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Buoy Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 Buoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Buoy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Buoy Drive have a pool?
No, 1610 Buoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Buoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Buoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Buoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Buoy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Buoy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Buoy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

