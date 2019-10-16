All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:46 AM

1525 Heritage Boulevard

1525 Heritage Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Heritage Boulevard, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Centrally located in the desirable neighborhood of Heritage Heights, with easy access to I-35, tons of shopping and dining, and nearby schools. OPEN and bright floor plan with a spacious kitchen opening up to the living room. Well maintained with great interior finishes including warm neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, dark laminate flooring throughout (no carpeting), and ceiling fans. Kitchen has fresh white-painted cabinetry with grey counter tops, 18 x 18 inch tile, and glass double doors which open to the backyard patio. Refrigerator is included! A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

