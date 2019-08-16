1232 Yukon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 4 bed 3 bath, has neutral paint through out. The entry way opens up to a large foyer with formal living and dining on either side. The den with fireplace opens to the Large kitchen which has plenty of cabinet space. Also located downstairs is a nice size bedrooms with a full bath very near. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, 2 bedrooms, a full hall bath, laundry and 3rd living area. 2 car attached garage is located in the rear instead of the front. Photos are from August 2018.