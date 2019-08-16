All apartments in Glenn Heights
1232 Yukon Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:38 PM

1232 Yukon Drive

1232 Yukon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Yukon Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 4 bed 3 bath, has neutral paint through out. The entry way opens up to a large foyer with formal living and dining on either side. The den with fireplace opens to the Large kitchen which has plenty of cabinet space. Also located downstairs is a nice size bedrooms with a full bath very near. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, 2 bedrooms, a full hall bath, laundry and 3rd living area. 2 car attached garage is located in the rear instead of the front. Photos are from August 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Yukon Drive have any available units?
1232 Yukon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1232 Yukon Drive have?
Some of 1232 Yukon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Yukon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Yukon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Yukon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Yukon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1232 Yukon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Yukon Drive offers parking.
Does 1232 Yukon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Yukon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Yukon Drive have a pool?
No, 1232 Yukon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Yukon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1232 Yukon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Yukon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Yukon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Yukon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Yukon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

