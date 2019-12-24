1200 Quincy Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 Story 5 Bedroom Home in Glenn Heights - https://rently.com/properties/1136574?source=marketing

Nice 2 story on corner lot. Large home with master and 2nd bedroom downstairs and other 3 are up. Updated inside paint and new plank flooring. New master carpet. Back den has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen with many cabinets. Back yard is large and fenced and front has sprinklers. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. No smoking, no housing vouchers Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2566830)