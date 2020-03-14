All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1134 Mountain View Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1134 Mountain View Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:00 PM

1134 Mountain View Street

1134 Mountain View St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1134 Mountain View St, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $135/month concession off the $1,350 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,215!

A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space and stainless steel appliances! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Mountain View Street have any available units?
1134 Mountain View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1134 Mountain View Street have?
Some of 1134 Mountain View Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Mountain View Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Mountain View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Mountain View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Mountain View Street is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Mountain View Street offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Mountain View Street offers parking.
Does 1134 Mountain View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Mountain View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Mountain View Street have a pool?
No, 1134 Mountain View Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Mountain View Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 Mountain View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Mountain View Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Mountain View Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 Mountain View Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 Mountain View Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District