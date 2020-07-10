All apartments in Galveston
7312 Seawall Blvd

7312 Seawall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7312 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come and enjoy this condo located behind the Galveston Seawall. Recently remodeled. First floor unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. Tile floor throughout. Open floor plan with fireplace in living room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Bathroom with tiled shower with bench seat. Sliding doors lead to paved patio. Covered parking and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have any available units?
7312 Seawall Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 7312 Seawall Blvd have?
Some of 7312 Seawall Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Seawall Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Seawall Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Seawall Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7312 Seawall Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Seawall Blvd offers parking.
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7312 Seawall Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have a pool?
No, 7312 Seawall Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7312 Seawall Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Seawall Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7312 Seawall Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

