7312 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551 Lake Madeline
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come and enjoy this condo located behind the Galveston Seawall. Recently remodeled. First floor unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. Tile floor throughout. Open floor plan with fireplace in living room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Bathroom with tiled shower with bench seat. Sliding doors lead to paved patio. Covered parking and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7312 Seawall Blvd have any available units?
7312 Seawall Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 7312 Seawall Blvd have?
Some of 7312 Seawall Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Seawall Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Seawall Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.