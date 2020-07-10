All apartments in Galveston
7020 Lasker Drive
7020 Lasker Drive

Location

7020 Lasker Dr, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Ashton Place Town homes- Three Bedroom/Two and Half Bath - Two story town home, with in walking distance to the beach and close to 61st Street. This unit has a large living room and eat-in kitchen that leads to a large back private patio. The kitchen includes all appliances. The laundry room has washer and dryer hook-ups. The unit has been completely repainted and most items were updated.The bedrooms have new carpeting and large or walk-in closets. The unit has central air and heat. Water, trash, and sewer is included. Tenant will need electricity. One covered parking spot included inside gated area. Pets are allowed.

(RLNE4967119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Lasker Drive have any available units?
7020 Lasker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 7020 Lasker Drive have?
Some of 7020 Lasker Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Lasker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Lasker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Lasker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 Lasker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7020 Lasker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Lasker Drive offers parking.
Does 7020 Lasker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Lasker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Lasker Drive have a pool?
No, 7020 Lasker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Lasker Drive have accessible units?
No, 7020 Lasker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Lasker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Lasker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Lasker Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7020 Lasker Drive has units with air conditioning.

