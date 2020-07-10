7020 Lasker Drive

Amenities

Ashton Place Town homes- Three Bedroom/Two and Half Bath - Two story town home, with in walking distance to the beach and close to 61st Street. This unit has a large living room and eat-in kitchen that leads to a large back private patio. The kitchen includes all appliances. The laundry room has washer and dryer hook-ups. The unit has been completely repainted and most items were updated.The bedrooms have new carpeting and large or walk-in closets. The unit has central air and heat. Water, trash, and sewer is included. Tenant will need electricity. One covered parking spot included inside gated area. Pets are allowed.



(RLNE4967119)