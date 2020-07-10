5522 Ave O 1/2

Amenities

Don't miss this precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - remodeled in 2018! Spacious front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in shower in bathroom and steps down into a large sitting room. The sitting room also provides additional access to the yard. Electric fireplace in living area provides ambiance for a relaxing evening. Tasteful remodel includes cement board exterior, fresh paint (interior and exterior), new tile backsplash in kitchen, antique gas stove, new dishwasher, replacement of tile flooring in home and new landscaping. Home furnished.