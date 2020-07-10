All apartments in Galveston
Galveston, TX
5522 Ave O 1/2
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

5522 Ave O 1/2

5522 Avenue O 1/2 · No Longer Available
Galveston
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

5522 Avenue O 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - remodeled in 2018! Spacious front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in shower in bathroom and steps down into a large sitting room. The sitting room also provides additional access to the yard. Electric fireplace in living area provides ambiance for a relaxing evening. Tasteful remodel includes cement board exterior, fresh paint (interior and exterior), new tile backsplash in kitchen, antique gas stove, new dishwasher, replacement of tile flooring in home and new landscaping. Home furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have any available units?
5522 Ave O 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have?
Some of 5522 Ave O 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Ave O 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Ave O 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Ave O 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Ave O 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 offer parking?
No, 5522 Ave O 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Ave O 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5522 Ave O 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5522 Ave O 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 Ave O 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Ave O 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Ave O 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

