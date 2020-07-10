5027 Ave O 1/2

Amenities

Completely renovated 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment, conveniently located in Midtown. Apartment has generous room sizes with lots of big beautiful new energy efficient windows with 2" blinds. Enormous kitchen with tons of storage cabinets has granite counter tops, new appliances,gas stove, huge granite sit-up bar/island. All rooms have new ceramic wood-look floors with new ceramic flooring and completely remodeled baths. Master bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. All rooms have large closets. Heating/Cooling is new and energy efficient. 51st St provides a straight shot to A&M or to the beach. Perfect for students, roommates, or family. Apartment rents unfurnished for $1750 or furnished for $1800.