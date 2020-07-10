All apartments in Galveston
Last updated August 4 2019 at 6:43 AM

5027 Ave O 1/2

5027 Avenue O 1/2 · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Avenue O 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment, conveniently located in Midtown. Apartment has generous room sizes with lots of big beautiful new energy efficient windows with 2" blinds. Enormous kitchen with tons of storage cabinets has granite counter tops, new appliances,gas stove, huge granite sit-up bar/island. All rooms have new ceramic wood-look floors with new ceramic flooring and completely remodeled baths. Master bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. All rooms have large closets. Heating/Cooling is new and energy efficient. 51st St provides a straight shot to A&M or to the beach. Perfect for students, roommates, or family. Apartment rents unfurnished for $1750 or furnished for $1800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have any available units?
5027 Ave O 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have?
Some of 5027 Ave O 1/2's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Ave O 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Ave O 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Ave O 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 offer parking?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5027 Ave O 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5027 Ave O 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

