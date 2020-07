Amenities

Beautiful Red Brick Denver Court Tutor home with a bonus garage efficiency apartment included in the rent. Large living room with wood burning fireplace adjoining den/sun room with access to patio area. Formal dining next to kitchen with breakfast bar. Original picture rails curved stairwell are original features. Master bedroom has several closet, master bath passage way to a 3rd bedroom/upstairs den Home was updated in 2011 with low E-Windows, electrical, plumbing and sewer.