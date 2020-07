Amenities

Enjoy your own little piece of paradise in this newly updated apartment featuring vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, beautifully tiled standing shower, and new kitchen appliances. Tenant also has use of their own private garage. Coin-operated washer and dryer is located on the ground floor for tenants use. Any pets will need to be approved the landlord and a pet fee is required.