Looking for that full time residence or a weekend getaway on Galveston Island. Easy access to local shopping and dining. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Both bedrooms have ample sized closets. Newly updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters in 2018. Central heat and air added in 2017 per seller. Nice neutral paint color throughout. All square footage estimated, buyer to verify. Less than 2 miles to the beach, quick bike ride or walk. Pet's case by case non-aggressive breeds.