Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Townhome for Rent - Large 2-story townhome with ample space and storage. The home is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a large 2 car garage and patio. The home has been renovated and has all appliances included. All floors are tile. The bedrooms are large and all have large closets. Private patio. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Water, and sewer is included. 24 hour notice for showing required while tenant occupied. Showings are held from M-F 9-4pm.



(RLNE3891166)