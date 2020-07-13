AL
56 Apartments under $900 for rent in Frisco, TX

27 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$896
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
40 Units Available
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1362 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and Highway 21. Luxury units have vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and laundry. The community also has 24-hour maintenance, pool, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Frisco
14 Units Available
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool and spa with sundeck, woven lounge chairs. Park-like courtyards with picnic and grill areas. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike.
33 Units Available
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1138 sqft
Essence in Dallas, TX is a lovely community conveniently located in Dallas just off the President George Bush Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
41 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1501 sqft
We are open to self-guided tours, virtual tours, and tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today! Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX.
10 Units Available
Tivoli
18950 Lina St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Above and Beyond Apartment Living At Tivoli Apartments, you can enjoy an urban lifestyle that’s centered on comfort and convenience.
19 Units Available
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
865 sqft
Grassy picnic area under the shade of mature trees. In-home washer and dryer. Resident web portal, plus community blog with upcoming events. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
7 Units Available
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
555 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at The Edge.
Contact for Availability
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this community offers a uniquely different environment, with city conveniences and a tranquil atmosphere that makes coming home a joy.
Results within 10 miles of Frisco
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
10 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
14 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
10 Units Available
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$822
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1012 sqft
Secluded community just minutes from downtown Dallas. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis court and business center. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and fireplace are just a few of the luxury appointments in units.
41 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
43 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
12 Units Available
Prestonwood
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
122 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
65 Units Available
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
Just off the Dallas North Tollway and minutes from many parks, restaurants and shops. 1-2 bedroom units include washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Onsite amenities include pool, hot tub, clubhouse and gym.
Rent Report
Frisco

July 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month

Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,592 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco

    As rents have increased marginally in Frisco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,592 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Frisco's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

